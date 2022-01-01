Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve bisque

Tomato Bisque image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bisque$4.00
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
Butternut Bisque
Sweet butternut squash and carrots are pureed with ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon and finished with diced apples, sweet
potatoes and a hint of rosemary.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Tomato Bisque image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$4.00
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
Butternut Bisque
Sweet butternut squash and carrots are pureed with ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon and finished with diced apples, sweet
potatoes and a hint of rosemary.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Pastrami Reuben

Shrimp Rolls

Quesadillas

Tuna Sandwiches

Muffins

Patty Melts

Street Tacos

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston