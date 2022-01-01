Cake in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve cake
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Homemade Carrot Cake
|$5.99
Our homemade classic carrot cake with pecans and coconut covered in cream cheese frosting.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Coffee Cake
|$4.95
House-baked coffee cake. A perfect sweet addition to any entrée.
More about The Regional
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
More about Avogadro's Number
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Cakes and pies
|$5.95
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
|Crab Cakes
|$12.00
More about Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
123 North College Ave, Fort Collins
|STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE
|$9.00
house made bunt cake, straberries, rhubarb syrup, buttermilk ice cream
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
More about Cozzola's Pizza
PIZZA
Cozzola's Pizza
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Milky Caramel Cake Slice
|$6.99
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins
Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins
111 West Prospect Road UNIT C, Fort Collins
|GF Trout Cake
|$8.00
Think Southwestern Crab Cake, except with Smoked Trout. Served with pickles on Salad Greens.
Includes choice of one Side and one Dipping Sauce.
*All GF menu items are considered GLUTEN FRIENDLY. Due to the size of our kitchen and the possibility of cross-contamination, we can not guarantee any menu items to be 100% Gluten Free.