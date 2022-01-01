Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve calamari

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari Appetizer$11.00
Calamari lightly battered and tempura fried, served with our house sauces
Fried Calamari Bowl$14.00
Calamari Tempura Roll$9.00
Fried calamari, cucumber, avocado
More about White Tree Sushi
The Moot House image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.95
Crispy crust, jalapenos, sweet Thai chili sauce
More about The Moot House
Nick's Italian image

PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$13.75
More about Nick's Italian
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Calamari$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
CALAMARI image

 

Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

123 North College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
More about Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ image

 

Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari Tempura Plate - 6pcs$14.00
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

