Calamari in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
|Fried Calamari Appetizer
|$11.00
Calamari lightly battered and tempura fried, served with our house sauces
|Fried Calamari Bowl
|$14.00
|Calamari Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Fried calamari, cucumber, avocado
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Calamari
|$12.95
Crispy crust, jalapenos, sweet Thai chili sauce
PIZZA
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.75
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Key Lime Calamari
|$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
123 North College Ave, Fort Collins
|CALAMARI
|$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli