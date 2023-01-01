Chicken enchiladas in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Cheesy Chicken Enchilada (GF, S)
chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow cheddar, onion, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flour
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Enchilada (GF, S)
Chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow cheddar, onions, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flou
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Cheesy Chicken Enchilada (GF,S)
chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow
cheddar, onions, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flour