Chicken enchiladas in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

 

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony

4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Chicken Enchilada (GF, S)
chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow cheddar, onion, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flour
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West

1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.2 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada (GF, S)
Chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow cheddar, onions, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flou
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane

320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Chicken Enchilada (GF,S)
chicken, chicken stock, tomato, pinto beans, fire roasted corn, cream cheese, sharp white cheddar, yellow
cheddar, onions, celery, garlic, chili seasoning, cumin, masa corn flour
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane

