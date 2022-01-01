Chicken pot pies in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.95
Flaky pastry crust, wedge of cornbread
Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins - 111 West Prospect Road UNIT C
111 West Prospect Road UNIT C, Fort Collins
|Chicken Pot Pocket Pie
|$9.00
Savory chicken pot pie folded in a flaky crust. Served with cranberry sriracha sauce.
Comes with one side and one sauce.