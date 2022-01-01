Chicken salad in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders dunked in any of our wing sauces with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over fresh romaine with tomatoes and black olives.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering
|$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
More about Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$13.99
More about Gib's NY Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Chicken Bacon Date Salad
|$15.00
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread