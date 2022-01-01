Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken salad

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders dunked in any of our wing sauces with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over fresh romaine with tomatoes and black olives.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

 

Gib's NY Bagels

2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Domenics - Fort Collins image

 

Domenics - Fort Collins

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Date Salad$15.00
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town

