Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

 

Gib's NY Bagels

2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Nigiri

Cheese Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Lasagna

Cornbread

Fried Rice

Pork Belly

Tiramisu

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston