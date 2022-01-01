Chicken salad sandwiches in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread