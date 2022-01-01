Chicken sandwiches in Fort Collins

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side
Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
More about Smok
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Breaded in-house, BBQ aioli, pickles, slaw, brioche bun served with fries
More about The Moot House
The Regional image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Regional

130 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about The Regional
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

 

Gib's NY Bagels

2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Banner pic

 

Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
More about Smokin Fins
Original Chicken Sandwich Combo image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Comet Chicken

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.99
House sauce, pickles
Original Chicken Sandwich$6.79
House sauce, pickles
More about Comet Chicken
Blind Pig Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
More about Blind Pig Pub
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
Haystack Chicken Sandwich$14.95
House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2ec6c747-a2fd-4a07-a03a-d55669228fbc image

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Haystack Chicken Sandwich$14.95
House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
More about Mayor of Old Town
Obstacle Brewing & Grill image

 

Obstacle Brewing & Grill

4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

181 n college ave, fort collins

No reviews yet
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

