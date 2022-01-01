Chicken sandwiches in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pulled chicken (dark meat), ginger slaw, Alabama white sauce, brioche bun, choice of side
|Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Country Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Breaded in-house, BBQ aioli, pickles, slaw, brioche bun served with fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Original Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
House sauce, pickles
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$6.79
House sauce, pickles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
|Haystack Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Haystack Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
House roasted pulled chicken, chipotle barbeque sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, onion straws, chipotle aioli
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.95
Chicken salad with sundried cranberries, lettuce, tomato, wheat berry bread
Mayor of Old Town
632 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house brined chicken breast grilled and loaded with sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, and special cilantro sauce
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
|Breaded Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Post Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
Moe's Original BBQ
181 n college ave, fort collins
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles