Chicken sandwiches in Fort Collins

🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱

**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

