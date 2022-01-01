Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Salad$11.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders dunked in any of our wing sauces with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over fresh romaine with tomatoes and black olives.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Battered Chicken Fingers$6.00
served with one side and a beverage
More about The Moot House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$5.99
More about Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

234 North College Avenue #B1, Fort Collins

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
3 Piece Chicken Tender Meal$8.99
5 Piece Chicken Tender Meal$12.79
More about Chick'nCone
PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Fingers$4.75
with ranch, carrots and celery
More about Nick's Italian
The Waffle Lab

130 w. olive st, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders & Gravy$10.00
Our in-house battered, natural chicken tenders, golden-fried and served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy for dippin'.
More about The Waffle Lab
Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Smokin Fins
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$11.95
Hand breaded chicken fingers served with choice of BBQ, House, Bleu Cheese or Honey Mustard. Choice of side.
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.75
More about Avogadro's Number
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

706 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (16567 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Fat Shack
Obstacle Brewing & Grill

4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Chicken Tenders with side$12.75
5 Golden Crispy Breaded Chicken tenders and fries.
Chicken Tender Melt$12.50
Breaded Chicken Tenders | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Served on Sourdough Bread
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side
Chicken Tenders$15.95
With ranch choose fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Charco Broiler

1716 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Fingers$12.00
More about Charco Broiler
GRILL

Trailhead Tavern

148 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)
Fast Pay
Bobo's Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
Four of our breaded chicken tenders and a side of French Fries, served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or blue cheese for dipping.
Bobo's Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Four of our breaded chicken tenders and a side of French Fries, served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or blue cheese for dipping.
More about Trailhead Tavern
Moe's Original BBQ

181 n college ave, fort collins

No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
More about Moe's Original BBQ

