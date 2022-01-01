Chicken tenders in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders dunked in any of our wing sauces with blue cheese crumbles and croutons over fresh romaine with tomatoes and black olives.
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Kids Battered Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
served with one side and a beverage
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chicken Strips
|$5.99
Chick'nCone
234 North College Avenue #B1, Fort Collins
|3 Piece Chicken Tender Meal
|$8.99
|5 Piece Chicken Tender Meal
|$12.79
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$4.75
with ranch, carrots and celery
The Waffle Lab
130 w. olive st, Fort Collins
|Chicken Tenders & Gravy
|$10.00
Our in-house battered, natural chicken tenders, golden-fried and served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy for dippin'.
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
Hand breaded chicken fingers served with choice of BBQ, House, Bleu Cheese or Honey Mustard. Choice of side.
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.75
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
|5 Chicken Tenders with side
|$12.75
5 Golden Crispy Breaded Chicken tenders and fries.
|Chicken Tender Melt
|$12.50
Breaded Chicken Tenders | Pepper-Jack Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Served on Sourdough Bread
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
2 fried chicken tenders with choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.95
With ranch choose fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
1716 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins
|Buffalo Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
More about Trailhead Tavern
Trailhead Tavern
148 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|Bobo's Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.00
Four of our breaded chicken tenders and a side of French Fries, served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or blue cheese for dipping.
Moe's Original BBQ
181 n college ave, fort collins
|Kids Chicken Tenders