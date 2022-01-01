Chili in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chili
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Green Chili Breakfast Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
|Side Green Chili
|$2.95
|Side Red Chili
|$2.00
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
House red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese
|House Red Brisket Chili
|$4.00
house made classic smoky chili with brisket, pork, black beans, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, served with fritos
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Green Chili - Bowl
|$5.95
Vegetarian Green Chili
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Soup and Chili
Choice of Pork Green Chili, Veggie Chili and soup of the day. Call (970)493-5555 for SOD
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb