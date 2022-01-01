Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chili

Rainbow Restaurant image

 

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Breakfast Burrito$15.50
Scrambled eggs, Black beans, Jack cheese & grilled potatoes smothered with homemade, plant-based green chili and topped with cilantro lime crema. Served with guacamole.
Side Green Chili$2.95
Side Red Chili$2.00
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Item pic

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
House red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese
House Red Brisket Chili$4.00
house made classic smoky chili with brisket, pork, black beans, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, served with fritos
More about Smok
The Moot House image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili - Bowl$5.95
Vegetarian Green Chili
More about The Moot House
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup and Chili
Choice of Pork Green Chili, Veggie Chili and soup of the day. Call (970)493-5555 for SOD
More about Avogadro's Number
Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

334 E Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

