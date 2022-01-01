Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Chips And Salsa
Fort Collins restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$5.99
Warm tortilla chips with salsa.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
Avg 4.3
(1510 reviews)
CHIPS & SALSA
$5.00
our house red salsa & creamy jalapeno salsa.
More about Blind Pig Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins
Tuna Rolls
Cappuccino
Cheesecake
Burritos
Shrimp Tempura
Lasagna
Meatloaf
Bread Pudding
More near Fort Collins to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Longmont
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Estes Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Cheyenne
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(539 restaurants)
Laramie
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston