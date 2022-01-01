Cobb salad in Fort Collins
More about Smok
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
smoked dark meat chicken, cheddar, tomato, deviled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|Cobb Salad - Catering
|$53.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Moot House
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, tomato
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Comet Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Comet Chicken
126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Catering Cobb Salad
|$45.49
serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, egg
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
2 tenders, greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Gluten Free Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
|Family Cobb Salad
|$32.95
Mixed greens topped with the traditional favorites, tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and rotisserie chicken. Served with a fresh cornbread skillet. Enough for 4 people.