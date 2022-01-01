Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
smoked dark meat chicken, cheddar, tomato, deviled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Smok
Yampa Cobb Salad image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad - Catering$53.00
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Cobb Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.95
Chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, tomato
More about The Moot House
Yampa Cobb Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Comet Chicken

126 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (2892 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catering Cobb Salad$45.49
serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, egg
Cobb Salad$10.99
2 tenders, greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg
More about Comet Chicken
Cobb Salad image

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Cobb Salad$14.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber
Cobb Salad$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Cobb Salad image

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
Family Cobb Salad$32.95
Mixed greens topped with the traditional favorites, tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and rotisserie chicken. Served with a fresh cornbread skillet. Enough for 4 people.
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town

Map

Map

