Cookies in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve cookies
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|Cookies
|$1.25
our very own yummy secret recipe! oatmeal, peanut butter, dark chocolate chip cookie. (ALL IN ONE COOKIE)!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake
|$9.50
|Cookie Monster
|$9.50
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Cookie 6 Pack
|$5.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Eileen's Colossal Cookie
|$1.99
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Eileen's Colossal Cookie
|$1.99
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Eileen's Colossal Cookie
|$1.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Cookie
|$1.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Otto Pint
1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins
|Alfajor Cookie (x2)(GF)
|$6.00
Juli's Favorite!!... A Buttery cookie sandwich with milk caramel inside and shredded coconut on the outside and topped with salted flakes. GF
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
|5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
172 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie
|$7.95
Peanut butter, butterscotch and chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Scotcharoo Skillet Cookie
|$7.95
Peanut butter, butterscotch and chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
1118 W Elizabeth St, Fort Collins
|Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?
Spoons, Soups Salads & Sandwiches
320 South Link Lane, Fort Collins
|Cookies
Don't you deserve to treat yourself with a fresh baked original creation?