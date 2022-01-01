Corn chowder in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve corn chowder
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Corn Chowder
|$10.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Crab & Corn Chowder (GF)
crab, sweet corn, lobster stock, redskin potato, cream, onions, celery, garlic, old bay seasoning, cayenne,
thyme, basil, oregano, sherry wine, chives
|Chicken Corn Chowder w/ Jalapeno & Bacon (GF,S)
chicken, chicken stock, sweet corn, potato, tomato, jalapeno, bacon, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, chives, cream