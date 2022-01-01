Crispy chicken in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$4.75
with ranch, carrots and celery
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
|CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB
|$17.50
crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño crème on a toasted sourdough tellera roll with seasoned fries
|CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS
crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice