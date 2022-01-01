Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Nick's Italian image

PIZZA

Nick's Italian

1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1742 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Fingers$4.75
with ranch, carrots and celery
More about Nick's Italian
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB$17.50
crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño crème on a toasted sourdough tellera roll with seasoned fries
CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS
crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
More about Blind Pig Pub
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

334 E Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

