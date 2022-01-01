Egg sandwiches in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
little on mountain
1046 Mountain Ave, Fort Collins
|egg sandwich
|$9.00
soft scrambles, chives, cheese
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.79
House Made Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.79
House Made Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.79
House Made Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Avocado Egg Sandwich
|$14.95
Smashed avocado, fresh eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy hashbrowns, chipotle aioli