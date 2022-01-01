Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve fish and chips

Banner pic

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$13.99
Three golden beer battered cod filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fries.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Fish & Chips image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
More about The Moot House
Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Fish and Chips - Cod$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
More about Smokin Fins
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Chips$13.45
Golden Fried beer battered cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Avogadro's Number
FISH & CHIPS image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
basket of beer battered cod & seasoned fries with homemade cajun remoulade (not a sandwich)
More about Blind Pig Pub
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh made Mayor beer battered cod and crispy fries and house made tartar sauce. Everyday!
More about Mayor of Old Town

