Fish and chips in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Fish and Chips
|$13.99
Three golden beer battered cod filets served with coleslaw, tartar sauce and fries.
More about The Moot House
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Beer battered cod, coleslaw
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Fish and Chips - Cod
|$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
More about Avogadro's Number
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Fish and Chips
|$13.45
Golden Fried beer battered cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Blind Pig Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.00
basket of beer battered cod & seasoned fries with homemade cajun remoulade (not a sandwich)