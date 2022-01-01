Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
More about Smok
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Country Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Breaded in-house, BBQ aioli, pickles, slaw, brioche bun served with fries
More about The Moot House
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
More about Blind Pig Pub
The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
More about The Post Chicken & Beer

