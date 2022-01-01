Fried chicken sandwiches in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken breast, Nashville hot spice blend, house pickles, ginger slaw, brioche bun, choice of side
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Country Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Breaded in-house, BBQ aioli, pickles, slaw, brioche bun served with fries
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.