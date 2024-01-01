Galbi in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve galbi
More about Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins
Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins
120 West Olive Street, Fort Collins
|GALBI - BEEF SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
Short ribs marinated in house sauce
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
|LA Galbi Meal - D
|$29.00
Grilled Sliced Beef short ribs with a bowl of steamed rice and Korean side dishes.
|BBQ Bowl-Seasoned LA Galbi
|$16.99
2 strips thin sliced beef short ribs marinated in galbi sauce. Comes side of rice and Korean side dishes