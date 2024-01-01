Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Galbi in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve galbi

Item pic

 

Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins

120 West Olive Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GALBI - BEEF SHORT RIBS$36.00
Short ribs marinated in house sauce
More about Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins
Item pic

 

Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LA Galbi Meal - D$29.00
Grilled Sliced Beef short ribs with a bowl of steamed rice and Korean side dishes.
BBQ Bowl-Seasoned LA Galbi$16.99
2 strips thin sliced beef short ribs marinated in galbi sauce. Comes side of rice and Korean side dishes
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

