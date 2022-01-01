Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Gnocchi
Fort Collins restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
Nick's Italian
1100 South College Ave, Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(1742 reviews)
Gnocchi
$17.50
More about Nick's Italian
TAPAS
Cafe Vino
1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins
Avg 4.3
(803 reviews)
Shrimp & Gnocchi
$28.00
More about Cafe Vino
