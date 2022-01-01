Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve greek salad

Green Greek Salad image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Greek Salad$10.29
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Green Greek Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad - Catering$49.00
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
Green Greek Salad$10.29
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Item pic

 

Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Our Greek Salad;$10.00
Broken bulgur wheat rehydrated, mixed with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, parsley, scallions mint, lemon juice and olive oil. Served with pita bread brushed with ghee and za'atar, plus labneh (thick greek yogurt). *GF *DF VG *V
More about Juli y Juan's Kitchen

