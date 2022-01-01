Italian salad in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|FETA ITALIAN SALAD
|$11.00
lettuce, red bell peppers, pepperonchinis, carrots, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, Italiano meats (ham, pepperoni, salami), house-made croutons and feta Italian dressing on the side.
More about Cozzola's Pizza
PIZZA
Cozzola's Pizza
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Personal Salad Italian Dressing
|$3.99