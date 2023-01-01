Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Mushroom Burgers
Fort Collins restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft a burger bar
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
Avg 4.1
(432 reviews)
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
$15.99
More about Stuft a burger bar
Obstacle Brewing & Grill
4613 S. Mason St., Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
$14.00
Swiss cheese | Mushrooms
More about Obstacle Brewing & Grill
