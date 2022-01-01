Mussels in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve mussels
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
123 North College Ave, Fort Collins
|PEI MUSSELS
|$18.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
|STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT
|$28.00
2lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
|Mussel
|$12.00
Baked mussels w/ dynamite sauce, masago, green onion