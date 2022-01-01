Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve mussels

Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

123 North College Ave, Fort Collins

Takeout
PEI MUSSELS$18.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT$28.00
2lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic
More about Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mussel$12.00
Baked mussels w/ dynamite sauce, masago, green onion
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
TAPAS

Cafe Vino

1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (803 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$17.00
More about Cafe Vino

