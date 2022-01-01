Nachos in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve nachos
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Homerun Nachos
|$12.99
Fresh homemade tortilla chips layered with beef or chicken, melty cheeses, black beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes and green onions with homemade salsa.
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
brisket, tortilla chips, queso blanco, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, green onion, beans