Philly cheesesteaks in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Taste of Philly - Fort Collins

301 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly - Fort Collins
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - Fort Collins

706 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (16567 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - Fort Collins

