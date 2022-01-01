Philly cheesesteaks in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Taste of Philly - Fort Collins
Taste of Philly - Fort Collins
301 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Fat Shack - Fort Collins
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Fort Collins
706 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.