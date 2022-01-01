Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve po boy

Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Po Boy$13.95
Hand battered cod on a toasted baguette with cream cheese, avocado, Cole slaw, and Sriracha sauce. Served with choice of side.
More about Avogadro's Number
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿KOREAN CAULIFLOWER PO’BOY$14.50
🌿ALL PLANT*…cauliflower glazed with korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
KOREAN PULLED CHICKEN PO'BOY$15.00
slow roasted pulled chicken, korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries
More about Blind Pig Pub

