Po boy in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve po boy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Po Boy
|$13.95
Hand battered cod on a toasted baguette with cream cheese, avocado, Cole slaw, and Sriracha sauce. Served with choice of side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿KOREAN CAULIFLOWER PO’BOY
|$14.50
🌿ALL PLANT*…cauliflower glazed with korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱
**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
|🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY
|$13.25
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
|KOREAN PULLED CHICKEN PO'BOY
|$15.00
slow roasted pulled chicken, korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries