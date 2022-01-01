Pretzels in Fort Collins
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Pretzel Dippers
|$8.00
Soft pretzel nuggets served with Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Pretzel Rolls
|$6.95
Homemade, honey mustard dip
Mayor of Old Town
632 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Fresh Salted Pretzel
|$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
|Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pretzel
|$7.00
Soft pretzel stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese and paired with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce.