Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Dippers$8.00
Soft pretzel nuggets served with Fat Tire beer cheese sauce.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Pretzel Rolls image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Rolls$6.95
Homemade, honey mustard dip
More about The Moot House
Otto Pint image

PIZZA • GRILL

Otto Pint

1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 3.7 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pretzel Bites$3.00
More about Otto Pint
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Salted Pretzel$6.00
beer Salted with love. With black and tan beer cheese sauce and German mustard.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Pretzel$7.00
Soft pretzel stuffed with jalapeno cream cheese and paired with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce.
More about Mayor of Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Buffalo Wings

Potstickers

Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Seaweed Salad

Greek Salad

Lobster Rolls

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston