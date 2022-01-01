Pudding in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve pudding
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Banana Pudding
|$2.50
nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, banana, whipped cream
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$8.95
Buttery cake, brown sugar toffee sauce, fresh whipped cream
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Brioche, cinnamon, brown sugar, cream, cardammom, nutmeg, chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream, boubon caramel sauce
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Sea Salt Caramel Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Bread Pudding
|$6.95
Croissant Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.