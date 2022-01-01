Quesadillas in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.49
Crisp tortillas loaded with jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes & green onions with chips & salsa.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Rainbow Restaurant
212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins
|Kid’s Quesadilla
|$3.50
|Side Quesadilla
|$3.50
|Southwestern Quesadilla
|$12.50
We put poblanos, bell peppers, onions and cheese in a flour tortilla and grill it. It's served with a side of black beans, cilantro crema and guacamole.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
WRAPS • SANDWICHES
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins
|Chze Quesadilla
|$3.50
12" wheat tortilla & melted colby jack cheese.