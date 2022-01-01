Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno Chicken Quesadilla$12.49
Crisp tortillas loaded with jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes & green onions with chips & salsa.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Rainbow Restaurant image

 

Rainbow Restaurant

212 W Laurel Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid’s Quesadilla$3.50
Side Quesadilla$3.50
Southwestern Quesadilla$12.50
We put poblanos, bell peppers, onions and cheese in a flour tortilla and grill it. It's served with a side of black beans, cilantro crema and guacamole.
More about Rainbow Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews

120 W Stuart St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.6 (626 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chze Quesadilla$3.50
12" wheat tortilla & melted colby jack cheese.
More about Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.95
Cheddar, chicken, avocado cream, tomato relish
More about The Moot House

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Volcano Rolls

Cobb Salad

Nigiri

Octopus

Coconut Cream Pies

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Po Boy

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston