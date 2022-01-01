Reuben in Fort Collins

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Grey Rock Sports Grill

925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Done Right$12.49
House roasted corned beef brisket on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and double swiss cheese.
More about Grey Rock Sports Grill
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$13.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
The Moot House image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.95
House crafted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, marble rye.
More about The Moot House
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Item pic

 

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Dog$5.29
Swiss, Sauerkraut, Sauce
Reuben Dog Combo$9.28
jalapenos, cream cheese, onions, mustard
More about Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS

Gib's NY Bagels

1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Gib's NY Bagels image

 

Gib's NY Bagels

2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Pastrami Reuben image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

140 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$13.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Avogadro's Number image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Avogadro's Number

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.65
Choice of corned beef, turkey or tempeh with home made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on toasted rye bread
More about Avogadro's Number
Mayor of Old Town image

 

Mayor of Old Town

632 S Mason St, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
Tender IPA braised corn beef stacked up with apple bacon kraut on thick cut marble rye with Swiss cheese and Colorado sauce.
More about Mayor of Old Town
The Still Whiskey Steaks image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.9 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$18.00
House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
More about The Still Whiskey Steaks

