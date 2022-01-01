Reuben in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve reuben
Grey Rock Sports Grill
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100, Fort Collins
|Reuben Done Right
|$12.49
House roasted corned beef brisket on grilled rye bread with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and double swiss cheese.
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$15.95
House crafted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, marble rye.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs
140 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Reuben Dog
|$5.29
Swiss, Sauerkraut, Sauce
|Reuben Dog Combo
|$9.28
jalapenos, cream cheese, onions, mustard
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$8.99
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
140 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.49
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Avogadro's Number
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$12.65
Choice of corned beef, turkey or tempeh with home made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on toasted rye bread
Mayor of Old Town
632 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Reuben
|$15.00
Tender IPA braised corn beef stacked up with apple bacon kraut on thick cut marble rye with Swiss cheese and Colorado sauce.