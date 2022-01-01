Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve salmon

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$21.00
Pan fried salmon served in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and a side salad
Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)$9.00
Salmon Hosomaki$8.00
Salmon and rice roll
More about White Tree Sushi
Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$17.00
smoked Atlantic salmon, tartar sauce, ginger slaw, house pickles, broiche bun and choice of side
Smoked Salmon$8.50
seasoned Atlantic salmon filet, sliced, served warm over white bread
More about Smok
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$23.95
Basted with citrus soy glaze
More about The Moot House
The Regional image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Regional

130 S Mason St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sterling Salmon$30.00
More about The Regional
Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips - Salmon$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
Honey-Chipotle Salmon$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
Slammin Salmon$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
Domenics - Fort Collins

931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$26.00
More about Domenics - Fort Collins
Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Northwest BBQ Salmon$23.95
Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

123 North College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
More about Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Northwest BBQ Salmon$23.95
Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ

165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki Meal$20.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Lover$22.00
Cajun Salmon Roll$15.99
Spicy tuna, avocado and asparagus, topped with cajun salmon, jalapeños, tobiko, spicy mayo,and eel sauce
More about Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$25.95
quinoa pilaf, marinated peppers and onion, herb peso aioli, lemon
More about The Post Chicken & Beer

