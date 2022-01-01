Salmon in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$21.00
Pan fried salmon served in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and a side salad
|Salmon Roe Nigiri (Ikura)
|$9.00
|Salmon Hosomaki
|$8.00
Salmon and rice roll
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
smoked Atlantic salmon, tartar sauce, ginger slaw, house pickles, broiche bun and choice of side
|Smoked Salmon
|$8.50
seasoned Atlantic salmon filet, sliced, served warm over white bread
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
|Grilled Salmon
|$23.95
Basted with citrus soy glaze
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Regional
130 S Mason St, Fort Collins
|Sterling Salmon
|$30.00
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Honey-Chipotle Salmon
|$25.00
grilled, center-cut Atlantic salmon, honey-chipotle glaze, green onion, smothered mashers, seasonal vegetables
|Slammin Salmon
|$16.00
salmon filet, spicy aioli, jicama, toasted garlic, marinated and torched salmon hood, cilantro, sesame seeds, shredded nori, eel sauce, sriracha, key lime aioli
Domenics - Fort Collins
931 E. Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
|Salmon
|$26.00
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Northwest BBQ Salmon
|$23.95
Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
123 North College Ave, Fort Collins
|SALMON
|$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Northwest BBQ Salmon
|$23.95
Short smoked, grilled, soy barbeque sauce
Suh Sushi Korean BBQ
165 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
|Salmon Teriyaki Meal
|$20.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce
|Salmon Lover
|$22.00
|Cajun Salmon Roll
|$15.99
Spicy tuna, avocado and asparagus, topped with cajun salmon, jalapeños, tobiko, spicy mayo,and eel sauce