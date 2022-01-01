Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve samosa

🌿SAMOSAS image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿SAMOSAS$11.50
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
More about Blind Pig Pub
Item pic

 

ND streetBAR

100 N College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SAMOSAS$7.95
tamarind chutney, cilantro chutney v
More about ND streetBAR

