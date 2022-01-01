Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Tacos$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
Item pic

 

Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.
More about Juli y Juan's Kitchen

