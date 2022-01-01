Shrimp tacos in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Smokin Fins
327 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins
|Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;
|$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.