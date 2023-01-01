Sweet corn in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve sweet corn
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins
|Creamy Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)
Tomato, sweet corn, vegetable stock, cream, onion, celery, garlic, herbs de provence
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane
320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins
|Creamy Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)
tomato , sweet corn, vegetable stock, cream, onions, celery, garlic, herbs de provance
|Tomato Sweet Corn Pesto (V,GF)
tomato, vegetable stock, sweet corn, cream, pesto, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, basil
|Tomato Sweet Corn Pesto (V,GF)
roasted butternut squash, vegetable stock, cabbage, sweet potato, corn, tomato, onions, celery, garlic, curry powder, ginger, coriander, coconut milk