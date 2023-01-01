Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet corn in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve sweet corn

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

 

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony

4609 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)
Tomato, sweet corn, vegetable stock, cream, onion, celery, garlic, herbs de provence
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane

320 South Link Ln, Fort Collins

Avg 4.8 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Sweet Corn (V,GF)
tomato , sweet corn, vegetable stock, cream, onions, celery, garlic, herbs de provance
Tomato Sweet Corn Pesto (V,GF)
tomato, vegetable stock, sweet corn, cream, pesto, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, basil
Tomato Sweet Corn Pesto (V,GF)
roasted butternut squash, vegetable stock, cabbage, sweet potato, corn, tomato, onions, celery, garlic, curry powder, ginger, coriander, coconut milk
More about Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Link Lane

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

New York Style Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

Miso Soup

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Seaweed Salad

Fritters

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1477 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston