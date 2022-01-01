Tacos in Fort Collins
Smok
327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$14.00
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, Carolina-style pulled pork, salsa, guacamole, ginger slaw
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, chopped brisket, salsa, guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins
|Taco Family Pack
|$35.00
two 8 oz. containers of either NY Strip carne asada, marinated red chile grilled chicken, or soyrizo (vegetarian); 1 pint of black beans; 15 corn street taco tortillas; house-fried corn tortilla chips; freshly-made salsa verde and salsa roja; pico de gallo; cotija; limes.
TORTA • GRILL
Pobre Pancho's
1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins
|#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
|$14.95
Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
|Meat Regular Taco
|$3.95
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins
|Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;
|$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Pig Pub
214 Linden St, Fort Collins
|🌿PLANT GRILLED CHIK'N TACOS
🌿All Plant** - grilled gardein chik’n, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
|CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS
crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
Austin's American Grill - Harmony
2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins
|Gluten Free Chicken Street Tacos
|$11.95
White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
Austin's American Grill - Old Town
100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$11.95
White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
