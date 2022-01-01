Tacos in Fort Collins

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Collins restaurants
Fort Collins restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Smok

327 E. Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$14.00
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, Carolina-style pulled pork, salsa, guacamole, ginger slaw
Brisket Tacos$16.00
3 pork fat-flour tortillas, chopped brisket, salsa, guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco
More about Smok
Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 4.1 (432 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.99
More about Stuft Burger Bar - Fort Collins
The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm image

 

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Family Pack$35.00
two 8 oz. containers of either NY Strip carne asada, marinated red chile grilled chicken, or soyrizo (vegetarian); 1 pint of black beans; 15 corn street taco tortillas; house-fried corn tortilla chips; freshly-made salsa verde and salsa roja; pico de gallo; cotija; limes.
More about The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm
Item pic

TORTA • GRILL

Pobre Pancho's

1802 N College Ave, Fort Collins

Avg 3.9 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#2 Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco, Bean Tostada$14.95
Bean Burrito, Corn Cheese Enchilada, Regular Hard Shell Beef Taco & Bean Tostada
Meat Regular Taco$3.95
Choice of Hard Shell Corn Taco, Soft Shell Corn Taco or Small Flour Tortilla Taco stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese and lettuce
More about Pobre Pancho's
Item pic

 

Juli y Juan's Kitchen

1232 West Elizabeth Unite C9, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Style Shrimp Tacos or Burrito;$12.00
Order of three tacos or one burrito of shrimps in a beer batter, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, a mix of sour cream and mayonnaise and micro greens.
More about Juli y Juan's Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Pig Pub

214 Linden St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.3 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🌿PLANT GRILLED CHIK'N TACOS
🌿All Plant** - grilled gardein chik’n, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS
crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
More about Blind Pig Pub
Austin's American Grill - Harmony image

 

Austin's American Grill - Harmony

2815 E. Harmony Rd., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Chicken Street Tacos$11.95
White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
More about Austin's American Grill - Harmony
Item pic

 

Austin's American Grill - Old Town

100 W Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Street Tacos$11.95
White corn tortillas, salsa Colorado, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
More about Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

320 Walnut St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (1890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Meal$45.00
Taco Night! This meal kit serves 4 people, and makes 3 tacos, a small chips and salsa and a chocolate chip cookie for each person
More about Illegal Pete's

