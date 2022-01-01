Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve tuna salad

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tadaki Salad(5pc)$17.00
Lightly grilled tuna sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a special house dressing
More about White Tree Sushi
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co.

4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BYO Tuna Salad
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Gib's NY Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Gib's NY Bagels

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
More about Gib's NY Bagels
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

