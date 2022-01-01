Tuna salad in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve tuna salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
|Tuna Tadaki Salad(5pc)
|$17.00
Lightly grilled tuna sashimi, avocado and fresh garden vegetables served with a special house dressing
Yampa Sandwich Co.
4020 South College Avenue, Fort Collins
|BYO Tuna Salad
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Gib's NY Bagels
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
BAGELS
Gib's NY Bagels
1112 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.
Gib's NY Bagels
2815 E Harmony Rd #102, Fort Collins
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.