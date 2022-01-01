Waffles in Fort Collins
Fort Collins restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Waffle Lab
The Waffle Lab
234 N College AveUnit A-1, Fort Collins
|Create Your Own Waffle
|$10.00
Our Liège waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.
|Waffle & Gravy
|$9.00
Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.
More about The Waffle Lab
The Waffle Lab
130 w. olive st, Fort Collins
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
|Waffle & Gravy
|$9.00
Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.
|Waffle Burger
|$12.00
Double quarter pounder with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup.
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins
|Chicken & Waffle Supreme
|$16.95
hot and sticky fried jumbo bone-in thigh and leg, honey butter, buttermilk waffles
|Kids Waffles
|$10.00
Kids waffle, syrup and choice of side
|Buttermilk Waffles
pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins
Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins
111 West Prospect Road UNIT C, Fort Collins
|Waffles
|$2.00