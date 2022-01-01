Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Fort Collins

Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve waffles

The Waffle Lab image

 

The Waffle Lab

234 N College AveUnit A-1, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Create Your Own Waffle$10.00
Our Liège waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.
Waffle & Gravy$9.00
Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.
More about The Waffle Lab
Chicken & Waffles image

 

The Waffle Lab

130 w. olive st, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.
Waffle & Gravy$9.00
Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.
Waffle Burger$12.00
Double quarter pounder with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup.
More about The Waffle Lab
Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1002 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Supreme$16.95
hot and sticky fried jumbo bone-in thigh and leg, honey butter, buttermilk waffles
Kids Waffles$10.00
Kids waffle, syrup and choice of side
Buttermilk Waffles
pumpkin seed butter, maple syrup
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Item pic

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins

111 West Prospect Road UNIT C, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles$2.00
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

334 E Mountain Ave., Fort Collins

No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

