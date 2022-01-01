Wedge salad in Fort Collins

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Moot House

2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.95
Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
More about The Moot House
Charco Broiler image

 

Charco Broiler

1716 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$7.50
More about Charco Broiler

