Wedge salad in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Wedge Salad
Fort Collins restaurants that serve wedge salad
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Moot House
2626 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(1417 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$10.95
Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
More about The Moot House
Charco Broiler
1716 East Mulberry Street, Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$7.50
More about Charco Broiler
