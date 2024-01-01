Steak sandwiches in Fort Dodge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mineral City Mill and Grill - Fort Dodge

2621 5th Avenue South, Fort Dodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$16.99
7 oz ribeye on hoagie
More about Mineral City Mill and Grill - Fort Dodge
Main pic

 

Sports Page Bar & Grill

2707 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$16.99
More about Sports Page Bar & Grill

