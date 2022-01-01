Go
Fort Hill Public House

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

8655 Fort Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$11.00
Served with House fries
Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled Chicken or steak in a flour tortilla - served w/ cheddar jack & sauteed onions and peppers. Comes w/ Pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
3 Chicken, Bacon, Tater Tot Tacos$11.00
Fort Hill Dip$13.00
Tender roast beef on a grilled hoagie w/ provolone & au jus
Club Sandwich$13.00
Mayo, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce & tomato on choice of cold or toasted bread served w/ house fries ~ make a wrap for the same price
Bacon Burger$11.00
FH Classic$9.00
1/3 lb angus chuck, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle & Choice of cheese
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
Bacon Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8655 Fort Hill Rd

Willamina OR

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
