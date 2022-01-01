Fort Lauderdale restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is the \"Venice of America\" for a good reason. This city has miles of winding canals and waterways for the perfect gondola ride. The spectacular beaches, museums, and parks make Fort Lauderdale a must-visit destination. There is also a fantastic selection of Fort Lauderdale restaurants and cafés to choose from, especially on East Las Olas Boulevard. Many Fort Lauderdale restaurants have boat docks so you can sail on by for a great lunch or dinner.
Whether you're looking for a regular hangout or a venue for a special celebration, Fort Lauderdale has you covered. It's no surprise that seafood is heavily featured in many Fort Lauderdale restaurants with some just yards away from the ocean. Seared scallops, roasted octopus, and lobster guacamole can all be found as popular menu items. Cuban food and classic grilled Cuban sandwiches are also staples in Florida.
There's plenty of southern inspiration in Fort Lauderdale restaurants, where you'll find Texas-style brisket and tender ribs, mac-and-cheese, and collard greens. Moroccan and Asian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale offer fresh, innovative menus and come packed with local, seasonal ingredients. Enjoy meals at nostalgic mid-50s diners or revel in the trendiest restaurants in Fort Lauderdale. Bring your appetite and dig in.
Fort Lauderdale's top cuisines
Must-try Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Taj Indian Grill
5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$16.00
Served with rice
|Butter Chicken
|$16.00
Served with rice
|Aloo Gobi
|$15.00
Served with rice
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Popular items
|Living Green
|$9.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger, Mint
|The Beast
|$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
|Hungry Man's Burrito
|$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Tuna Ole
|$14.95
|Omelette Wrap
|$14.95
|French Fries
|$8.95
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Popular items
|Sweet Corn Bites
|$7.99
comes with side of honey butter
|Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened
|$15.99
comes with two sides
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Con's Burger
|$17.00
|Blackened Grouper Sandwich
|$17.00
|Caesar
|$13.00
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
|6 Wings
|$9.99
|12 Wings
|$19.99
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$12.00
fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
with fries
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
beef, turkey, or vegetarian
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|ShortRib
|$32.00
|Mahi Sandwich
|$19.00
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$16.00
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Spicy Mayo
|$2.50
|Salmon Sashimi
|$5.50
|California Roll
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rivertail
4 W las Olas, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Snapper Filet
|$29.00
|No. 6
|$20.00
|Lobster Toast
|$7.00
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE
|Popular items
|Cuban Toast
|$1.50
|Croquette - Cheese
|$1.15
|Croquette - Chicken
|$1.25
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Create Smoothie (Up to 5)
|$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
|PB Protein Shake
|$11.80
A blend of banana, organic acai, strawberries, blueberries, almond milk, protein powder and creamy peanut butter.
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta
|$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
|Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops
|$26.00
Mint chimichurri, goat cheese crumbles
|Coconut Shrimp
|$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Popular items
|Sticky Nuggs
|$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
|Chicken Wings
mixed basket of wings tossed in choice of house made sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese
|The Elvis
|$14.49
house blend wagyu double patty, peanut butter, smoked bacon, cheddar & mayo w/ choice of side
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
Here and Now
433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
|Bacon Wrap Dates
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Crab Holic
4599 S University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|Corn Hush Puppies (10)
|$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
|Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)
|$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
|Chicken Bites (1 Tender)
|$8.00
White Meat Chicken Tender Chunks deep fried to golden brown perfection.
Laspadas (Davie)
2645 S. University Drive, davie
|Popular items
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Large 12" Monster
|$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Popular items
|Avocado Wontons
|$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
|Seared Brisket Bao Buns
|$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
|Egg Rolls
|$7.00
4 pcs fried w/ minced pork & shrimp
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Popular items
|Arepa Reina Pepiada
|$7.94
Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.
|Pandebono
|$1.49
Pandebono
|Baby Arepitas Mix
|$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Den - FTL
201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Kickin Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Buffalo or Scorpion tossed Popcorn Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumble Sauce, Romaine, Tomatoes in a Tortilla
|Classic Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Patty with Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese & House-made Pickle
|Boneless Wings-8
|$8.00
Batter Fried or Grilled & Tossed
Dr. Limon Weston
4446 Weston Road, Davie
|Popular items
|Jalea Del Mar
|$20.00
Fried Lightly breaded seafood, fried cassava, salsa criolla, tartar sauce.
|Shrimp Truffle Roll
|$21.00
Fresh tuna, cream cheese, avocado, masago, crispy shrimp and truffle oil.
|Chupe de camarones
|$19.00
Shrimp chowder, white cheese, poached egg, huacatay
Oasis Lounge
1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|HOT ITALIAN
|$11.00
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL
12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# F205, Sunrise
|Popular items
|Chick'nSandwich Meal
|$9.89
Our famous Chick’nSandwich, Fries, and Drink. Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your toasted brioche bun!
|Waffle Crunch Shake
|$4.89
With a variety of flavors, Our Famous Waffle Crunch Shake is #SoCluckinGood!
|Chick’nCone
|$7.89
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Jade Tea House
2215 S University Drive, Davie
|Popular items
|Matcha Milk Tea
|$5.25
|Coffee - Egg Cream* (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)
|$6.00
|Paradise
|$5.75
Vish Hollywood
2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Vish Sabich Bowl
|$12.95
Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
|Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl
|$13.95
Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
|Mini Chopped Salad
|$3.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheesy Garlic Rolls with Mozzarella On Top (6)
|$6.95
|SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA
|$2.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
5989 S. University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|Side BBQ Beans
|$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
|Side OnionRings
|$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Paella Vegetariana
|$25.50
Baby spinach, "Soyrizo" sausage, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke heart salad
|32 oz Classic Mojito
|$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
|Barrio Chino Chicken Wings
|$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|Popular items
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
|HOUSE SPECIAL PHO l Pho Dac Biet
|$15.00
Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, eye round, brisket, flank, tripe, and meatball. Served with a side of bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and garnish with yellow and green onions.
|GRILLED CHICKEN & NOODLES l Bun Ga Nuong
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.