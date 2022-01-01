Fort Lauderdale restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is the \"Venice of America\" for a good reason. This city has miles of winding canals and waterways for the perfect gondola ride. The spectacular beaches, museums, and parks make Fort Lauderdale a must-visit destination. There is also a fantastic selection of Fort Lauderdale restaurants and cafés to choose from, especially on East Las Olas Boulevard. Many Fort Lauderdale restaurants have boat docks so you can sail on by for a great lunch or dinner.

Whether you're looking for a regular hangout or a venue for a special celebration, Fort Lauderdale has you covered. It's no surprise that seafood is heavily featured in many Fort Lauderdale restaurants with some just yards away from the ocean. Seared scallops, roasted octopus, and lobster guacamole can all be found as popular menu items. Cuban food and classic grilled Cuban sandwiches are also staples in Florida.

There's plenty of southern inspiration in Fort Lauderdale restaurants, where you'll find Texas-style brisket and tender ribs, mac-and-cheese, and collard greens. Moroccan and Asian restaurants in Fort Lauderdale offer fresh, innovative menus and come packed with local, seasonal ingredients. Enjoy meals at nostalgic mid-50s diners or revel in the trendiest restaurants in Fort Lauderdale. Bring your appetite and dig in.

Fort Lauderdale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Must-try Fort Lauderdale restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Taj Indian Grill

5602 S Flamingo Rd, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$16.00
Served with rice
Butter Chicken$16.00
Served with rice
Aloo Gobi$15.00
Served with rice
More about Taj Indian Grill
Living Green image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Living Green$9.00
Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Pear, Lemon, Ginger, Mint
The Beast$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
Hungry Man's Burrito$12.00
WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion
More about Living Green
Grand Cafe - Hollywood image

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Ole$14.95
Omelette Wrap$14.95
French Fries$8.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Corn Bites$7.99
comes with side of honey butter
Atlantic Salmon Grilled or Blackened$15.99
comes with two sides
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Con's Burger$17.00
Blackened Grouper Sandwich$17.00
Caesar$13.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL

2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.00
6 Wings$9.99
12 Wings$19.99
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
GYM SPORTSBAR image

 

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (10)$12.00
fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
with fries
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
beef, turkey, or vegetarian
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ShortRib$32.00
Mahi Sandwich$19.00
Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Sushi Garage - Las Olas image

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Mayo$2.50
Salmon Sashimi$5.50
California Roll$13.00
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Rivertail image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rivertail

4 W las Olas, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snapper Filet$29.00
No. 6$20.00
Lobster Toast$7.00
More about Rivertail
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Toast$1.50
Croquette - Cheese$1.15
Croquette - Chicken$1.25
More about Vicky Bakery
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
PB Protein Shake$11.80
A blend of banana, organic acai, strawberries, blueberries, almond milk, protein powder and creamy peanut butter.
Breakfast Croissant$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops$26.00
Mint chimichurri, goat cheese crumbles
Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
More about Shooters Waterfront
Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Nuggs$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Chicken Wings
mixed basket of wings tossed in choice of house made sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese
The Elvis$14.49
house blend wagyu double patty, peanut butter, smoked bacon, cheddar & mayo w/ choice of side
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Here and Now image

 

Here and Now

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Bacon Wrap Dates$8.00
Mac & Cheese$15.00
More about Here and Now
Crab Holic image

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Hush Puppies (10)$6.00
Hush Puppies with Real Sweet Corn inside!
Shrimp Basket (10 pcs)$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Chicken Bites (1 Tender)$8.00
White Meat Chicken Tender Chunks deep fried to golden brown perfection.
More about Crab Holic
Laspadas (Davie) image

 

Laspadas (Davie)

2645 S. University Drive, davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Large 12" Monster$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
More about Laspadas (Davie)
GoPho image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Wontons$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
Seared Brisket Bao Buns$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
Egg Rolls$7.00
4 pcs fried w/ minced pork & shrimp
More about GoPho
PANNA Weston Town Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Reina Pepiada$7.94
Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.
Pandebono$1.49
Pandebono
Baby Arepitas Mix$9.99
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kickin Chicken Wrap$16.00
Buffalo or Scorpion tossed Popcorn Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumble Sauce, Romaine, Tomatoes in a Tortilla
Classic Burger$16.00
8 oz Patty with Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese & House-made Pickle
Boneless Wings-8$8.00
Batter Fried or Grilled & Tossed
More about Den - FTL
Dr. Limon Weston image

 

Dr. Limon Weston

4446 Weston Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jalea Del Mar$20.00
Fried Lightly breaded seafood, fried cassava, salsa criolla, tartar sauce.
Shrimp Truffle Roll$21.00
Fresh tuna, cream cheese, avocado, masago, crispy shrimp and truffle oil.
Chupe de camarones$19.00
Shrimp chowder, white cheese, poached egg, huacatay
More about Dr. Limon Weston
Oasis Lounge image

 

Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HOT ITALIAN$11.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.00
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
More about Oasis Lounge
Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL image

 

Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL

12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# F205, Sunrise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chick'nSandwich Meal$9.89
Our famous Chick’nSandwich, Fries, and Drink. Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your toasted brioche bun!
Waffle Crunch Shake$4.89
With a variety of flavors, Our Famous Waffle Crunch Shake is #SoCluckinGood!
Chick’nCone$7.89
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
More about Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL
Jade Tea House image

 

Jade Tea House

2215 S University Drive, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matcha Milk Tea$5.25
Coffee - Egg Cream* (CONTAINS HAZELNUT)$6.00
Paradise$5.75
More about Jade Tea House
Vish Hollywood image

 

Vish Hollywood

2893 Stirling rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vish Sabich Bowl$12.95
Hummus, Eggplant, Tahini, Hard boiled egg, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Vish Vegan Shawarma Bowl$13.95
Hummus, Vegan shawarma, Cumin, Sweet paprika, Olive oil, Parsley
Mini Chopped Salad$3.95
Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red onion, Mixed nuts, Fresh squeezed lemon, Olive oil, Parsley.
More about Vish Hollywood
Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese on an Italian Sub Roll.
Cheesy Garlic Rolls with Mozzarella On Top (6)$6.95
SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA$2.95
More about Stromboli Pizza
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

5989 S. University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side BBQ Beans$2.99
Homemade from our secret recipe.Mouth watering baked Bar B-Q beans with chunks of our best pulled pork.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Side OnionRings$6.99
Hand-battered. Shorty’s own onion rings. Fried to golden perfection & served with our homemade southwest ranch sauce
More about Shorty's BBQ
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale

800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paella Vegetariana$25.50
Baby spinach, "Soyrizo" sausage, wild mushrooms, garbanzo beans, saffron long grain rice, asparagus and grilled artichoke heart salad
32 oz Classic Mojito$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
Barrio Chino Chicken Wings$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
HOUSE SPECIAL PHO l Pho Dac Biet$15.00
Made with our rich, slow cooked beef broth, eye round, brisket, flank, tripe, and meatball. Served with a side of bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and garnish with yellow and green onions.
GRILLED CHICKEN & NOODLES l Bun Ga Nuong$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Caesar Salad

Tacos

French Fries

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

