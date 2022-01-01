Fort Lauderdale American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Philly$13.49
10oz shaved ribeye comes with onions. add grilled mushrooms or peppers for 25¢ each
20 WINGS$32.99
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Blackened Grouper Sandwich$17.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL

2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.00
6 Wings$9.99
12 Wings$19.99
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Lobster Roll$37.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
Mahi Sandwich$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
More about Shooters Waterfront
Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Nuggs$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
Cheeseburger$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Here and Now image

 

Here and Now

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Chicken$16.00
H&N Burger$15.00
SIDE SALAD$6.00
More about Here and Now
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Nuggets$8.99
Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger$15.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
411 South Bar and Grill image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Special$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Dinner$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
Loaded Potato Skins$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side
Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
More about CJ Blacks
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Club Sandwich$12.49
Two Eggs$7.69
CUP of Homemade$4.99
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$3.99
Tator Tots$4.99
8 Wings Traditional$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Gorgonzola. Roma tomatoes. Avocado. Applewood bacon. Egg. Peppercorn ranch.
Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits$19.00
Parmesan grits. Lemon-scallion butter. Chop applewood bacon. Four Blackened Jumbo Shrimp
Jet Tacos$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
Signature w/Chicken$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
Cobb$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grass Fed Bison Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot/Seasonal Mixed Veggie & Gravy$15.50
served with potato florentine mousse
Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.95
Organic kale, Brussels sprouts, cran-raisins, & mini Peruvian peppers; served with mango turmeric vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.
Soup O’ Day$15.00
Cup or Bowl
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (8034 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings 10 ct$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Boneless Chicken (14 oz)$21.90
Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Burger$12.90
Park & Ocean Burger$14.90
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.90
More about Park and Ocean
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Lightly breaded and fried. Choose: BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard sauce. Also comes in Buffalo Style: Mild, Medium, Hot or Flamethrower
Slacker Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound burger with your choice of cheese. You can also "build your own".
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Backyard image

FRENCH FRIES

Backyard

100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nicole NYE (7)$850.00
More about Backyard
Yeasty Brews image

 

Yeasty Brews

3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill, lauderhill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coquito 4 Pack$22.00
More about Yeasty Brews
Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

420 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Super Bowl$17.99
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces
More about Vale Food Co.
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub image

 

Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub

5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub
American Social image

 

American Social

721 E LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about American Social

