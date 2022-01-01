Fort Lauderdale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Steak Philly
|$13.49
10oz shaved ribeye comes with onions. add grilled mushrooms or peppers for 25¢ each
|20 WINGS
|$32.99
comes with choice of sauce also includes celery and homemade bleu cheese dressing
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.99
homemade boneless wings. choose your sauce
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
|Farmhouse Salad
|$14.00
|Blackened Grouper Sandwich
|$17.00
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|Fries
|$4.00
|6 Wings
|$9.99
|12 Wings
|$19.99
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$16.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
|Lobster Roll
|$37.00
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Coconut Shrimp
|$18.00
Orange- chili marmalade
|Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta
|$24.00
Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese
|Mahi Sandwich
|$25.00
Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Sticky Nuggs
|$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
|Cheeseburger
|$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Here and Now
433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|California Chicken
|$16.00
|H&N Burger
|$15.00
|SIDE SALAD
|$6.00
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Corn Nuggets
|$8.99
|Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger
|$15.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Breakfast Special
|$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Salmon Dinner
|$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Club Sandwich
|$12.49
|Two Eggs
|$7.69
|CUP of Homemade
|$4.99
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Shoestring Fries
|$3.99
|Tator Tots
|$4.99
|8 Wings Traditional
|$13.99
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Gorgonzola. Roma tomatoes. Avocado. Applewood bacon. Egg. Peppercorn ranch.
|Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits
|$19.00
Parmesan grits. Lemon-scallion butter. Chop applewood bacon. Four Blackened Jumbo Shrimp
|Jet Tacos
|$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
|Signature w/Chicken
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
|Cobb
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Grass Fed Bison Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot/Seasonal Mixed Veggie & Gravy
|$15.50
served with potato florentine mousse
|Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$9.95
Organic kale, Brussels sprouts, cran-raisins, & mini Peruvian peppers; served with mango turmeric vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.
|Soup O’ Day
|$15.00
Cup or Bowl
Chima Steakhouse
2400 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Wings 10 ct
|$12.00
Served buffalo style or plain with a choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|Ribeye (10 oz)
|$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Boneless Chicken (14 oz)
|$21.90
Grilled boneless chicken marinated with aji sauce.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Park and Ocean
3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Beach Burger
|$12.90
|Park & Ocean Burger
|$14.90
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.90
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)
|$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Lightly breaded and fried. Choose: BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard sauce. Also comes in Buffalo Style: Mild, Medium, Hot or Flamethrower
|Slacker Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound burger with your choice of cheese. You can also "build your own".
Backyard
100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Nicole NYE (7)
|$850.00
Yeasty Brews
3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill, lauderhill
|Coquito 4 Pack
|$22.00
Vale Food Co.
420 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|BYO Super Bowl
|$17.99
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub
5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1, Davie