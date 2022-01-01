Fort Lauderdale Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Casa Sensei image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Blue Crab Rangoon$12.00
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Chinese Sticky Ribs$16.00
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Miso Ramen$12.95
Savory soybean paste broth with salty, sweet, tangy finish, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout.
(Chashu is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.95
Savory soybean paste broth with homemade spicy chili seasoning, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout, kikurage mushroom.
(Shrimp is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
California Roll$7.00
Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Masago
Sweet Blendz image

 

Sweet Blendz

4900 S. University Dr., Davie

No reviews yet
