Fort Lauderdale Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Sensei
1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Rangoon
|$12.00
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$14.00
|Chinese Sticky Ribs
|$16.00
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Miso Ramen
|$12.95
Savory soybean paste broth with salty, sweet, tangy finish, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout.
(Chashu is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$12.95
Savory soybean paste broth with homemade spicy chili seasoning, seaweed, egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, corn, beansprout, kikurage mushroom.
(Shrimp is not included. You can choose your own choice of meat.)
|California Roll
|$7.00
Avocado, Crab, Cucumber, Masago