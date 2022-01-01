Fort Lauderdale bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Fort Lauderdale
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE
|Popular items
|Croquette - Cheese
|$1.15
|Cuban Toast
|$1.50
|House Croquette Ham
|$1.25
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Popular items
|# 4 Bonjour Breakfast
|$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
|Provence Sandwich
|$12.99
prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green
|# 10 Design Your Favorite Eggs
|$5.50
2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2
COOKIES
Batch, The Cookie Company
917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)
|$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
|Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)
Gluten Free Vanilla Dough. Valrhona 55% Dark Chocolate. Roasted Walnuts.
|Chip & Twix
|$4.21
Brown Sugar Dough. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate Chips and Twix. Topped with Melted Twix.
SANDWICHES
CAO Bakery and Cafe
1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese
|$2.50
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.50
|French Fries
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Popular items
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL
5007 North Hiatus Road, Sunrise
|Popular items
|Curry chicken
|$10.00
|Curry goat
|$10.50