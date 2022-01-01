Fort Lauderdale bakeries you'll love

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Fort Lauderdale

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croquette - Cheese$1.15
Cuban Toast$1.50
House Croquette Ham$1.25
More about Vicky Bakery
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
# 4 Bonjour Breakfast$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
Provence Sandwich$12.99
prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green
# 10 Design Your Favorite Eggs$5.50
2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Batch, The Cookie Company image

COOKIES

Batch, The Cookie Company

917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)
Gluten Free Vanilla Dough. Valrhona 55% Dark Chocolate. Roasted Walnuts.
Chip & Twix$4.21
Brown Sugar Dough. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate Chips and Twix. Topped with Melted Twix.
More about Batch, The Cookie Company
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES

CAO Bakery and Cafe

1535 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese$2.50
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
French Fries$3.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Cuban Bowl$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
More about Don Pan
ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL image

 

ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL

5007 North Hiatus Road, Sunrise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Curry chicken$10.00
Curry goat$10.50
More about ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL
Percent Bakery image

 

Percent Bakery

2904 E COMMERCIAL BAKERY, FORT LAUDERDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Percent Bakery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tacos

Salmon

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston