Fort Lauderdale breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fort Lauderdale
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Popular items
|# 4 Bonjour Breakfast
|$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
|Provence Sandwich
|$12.99
prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green
|# 10 Design Your Favorite Eggs
|$5.50
2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Special
|$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$12.49
|Two Eggs
|$7.69
|CUP of Homemade
|$4.99
More about Jet Runway Cafe
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Gorgonzola. Roma tomatoes. Avocado. Applewood bacon. Egg. Peppercorn ranch.
|Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits
|$19.00
Parmesan grits. Lemon-scallion butter. Chop applewood bacon. Four Blackened Jumbo Shrimp
|Jet Tacos
|$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
More about Lunchroom - North
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|TURKEY CLUB
|$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
|SHORT RIB MELT
|$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
|Lemon Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
|Gyro Wrap
|$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
More about Broadway Bagels
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|Popular items
|McBagel
|$5.99
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
|2 Eggs Any Style
|$8.99
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
|French Toast Slam
|$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
More about Commercial Point Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
|Signature w/Chicken
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
|Cobb
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Popular items
|Build your own Omelet
|$12.00
***Certain items subject to additional charge
|Egg'N Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
|Scallion CC
More about OB House
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Original
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
|I’m Single!
|$4.00
From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.
|OB Breakfast
|$14.00
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs cooked to order. Your choice of Thick Sliced Oven-Baked Bacon, Crispy Brown Country Sausage Patty, Country Baked Ham or Locally Made Chicken Sausages. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
SEAFOOD
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise
|Popular items
|Churrasco
|$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
|Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
|Empanadas grupo 6
|$8.50
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.
More about La Casserola
La Casserola
6941 SW 196TH AVE STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES
|Popular items
|Asado Negro 1lb
|$15.95
|Albondigas 1lb
|$14.95
COCINA: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min (opcion preferida)
MICROONDAS: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min
|Risotto de Asado Negro
|$18.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
More about Catering by ethos
Catering by ethos
2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Pita Bread Tray Catering
|$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
|Falafel Catering
|$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
|Meat Combo Catering
|$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.