Fort Lauderdale breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Fort Lauderdale

Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
# 4 Bonjour Breakfast$10.99
croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.
Provence Sandwich$12.99
prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green
# 10 Design Your Favorite Eggs$5.50
2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
411 South Bar and Grill image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Special$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Club Sandwich$12.49
Two Eggs$7.69
CUP of Homemade$4.99
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Jet Runway Cafe image

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Gorgonzola. Roma tomatoes. Avocado. Applewood bacon. Egg. Peppercorn ranch.
Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits$19.00
Parmesan grits. Lemon-scallion butter. Chop applewood bacon. Four Blackened Jumbo Shrimp
Jet Tacos$14.00
Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Lunchroom - North image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchroom - North

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY CLUB$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
SHORT RIB MELT$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
More about Lunchroom - North
ethos Greek Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$17.00
Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!
Lemon Chicken Soup$8.00
Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.
Gyro Wrap$16.00
Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
McBagel$5.99
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
2 Eggs Any Style$8.99
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
French Toast Slam$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
More about Broadway Bagels
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
Signature w/Chicken$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
Cobb$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Mitch's Westside Bagels image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build your own Omelet$12.00
***Certain items subject to additional charge
Egg'N Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Scallion CC
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
OB House image

 

OB House

333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original
Our Thick & Rich Buttermilk Pancake Recipe. Made with Organic Flour & Cage Free Eggs. Cooked in Our Stone Oven until Golden Brown. Served with Real Vermont Maple Syrup (2 ounces) and Fresh Creamery Butter.
I’m Single!$4.00
From Scratch & Baked Fresh Buttermilk Biscuit served with Real Strawberry Preserves & Fresh Creamery Butter.
OB Breakfast$14.00
2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs cooked to order. Your choice of Thick Sliced Oven-Baked Bacon, Crispy Brown Country Sausage Patty, Country Baked Ham or Locally Made Chicken Sausages. Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
More about OB House
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine image

SEAFOOD

El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

3457 N Hiatus Rd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Churrasco$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
Empanadas grupo 6$8.50
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.
More about El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine
La Casserola image

 

La Casserola

6941 SW 196TH AVE STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asado Negro 1lb$15.95
12345678901234567890123456789012345
Albondigas 1lb$14.95
COCINA: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min (opcion preferida)
MICROONDAS: Descongela y calienta en una olla por 10 min
Risotto de Asado Negro$18.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
More about La Casserola
Catering by ethos image

 

Catering by ethos

2055 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Bread Tray Catering$17.00
Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.
Falafel Catering$49.00
Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.
Meat Combo Catering$99.00
Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.
More about Catering by ethos
American Social image

 

American Social

721 E LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about American Social
Rosie's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rosie's Bar & Grill

2449 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.5 (4159 reviews)
Takeout
More about Rosie's Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Tacos

Salmon

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston