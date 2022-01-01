Fort Lauderdale brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Fort Lauderdale

Gulf Stream Brewery image

PIZZA

Gulf Stream Brewery

1105 NE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dr. Dank Crowler$14.00
Graphic Crowler$14.00
Hold My Beer Crowler$11.00
More about Gulf Stream Brewery
American Icon Brewery image

 

American Icon Brewery

911 NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
Icon Pretzel$11.00
Handcrafted Bavarian style pretzel served with AIB Factory Pilsner beer cheese and Icon IPA stone ground mustard
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
More about American Icon Brewery
Yeasty Brews image

 

Yeasty Brews

3944 NW 19th St Lauderhill, lauderhill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coquito 4 Pack$22.00
More about Yeasty Brews
Tatts and Tacos image

 

Tatts and Tacos

3200 Ne 12th Ave, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tatts and Tacos

