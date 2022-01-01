Fort Lauderdale cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Fort Lauderdale
More about Living Green
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Popular items
|Veggie Monster
|$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
|The Beast
|$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
|Original Brazillian
|$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Tuna Toast
|$14.95
|Tuna Ole
|$14.95
|Greek Salad
|$15.95
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
|Create Smoothie (Up to 5)
|$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
|Latte
|$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about LeBoy x Late Night Liquor
LeBoy x Late Night Liquor
1243 NE 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Beringer Founders Estate Merlot 750ml
|$11.99
|Moët & Chandon Rose 750ml
|$59.99
|Crown Royal Apple 1L
|$42.99
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Gazette
|$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
|French Fry - Parmesan Truffle
|$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Celery Juice
|$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
|Chicken Club
|$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
|Latte
|$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Commercial Point Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Commercial Point Cafe
3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
|Signature w/Chicken
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
|Cobb
|$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg