Fort Lauderdale cafés you'll love

Living Green image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Monster$12.00
Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions
The Beast$12.00
Meatballs (beef), Marinara Sauce, Tarragon Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Kale, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese & Almonds
Original Brazillian$14.00
Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds
More about Living Green
Grand Cafe - Hollywood image

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Toast$14.95
Tuna Ole$14.95
Greek Salad$15.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
Latte$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Press & Grind Cafe
LeBoy x Late Night Liquor image

 

LeBoy x Late Night Liquor

1243 NE 11th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beringer Founders Estate Merlot 750ml$11.99
Moët & Chandon Rose 750ml$59.99
Crown Royal Apple 1L$42.99
More about LeBoy x Late Night Liquor
Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gazette$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
French Fry - Parmesan Truffle$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Celery Juice$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
Chicken Club$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
Latte$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Commercial Point Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Commercial Point Cafe

3601 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar
Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar dressing (Pictured with Blackened Mahi)
Signature w/Chicken$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges & tomatoes
Cobb$13.00
Romaine, mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, blue cheese & boiled egg
More about Commercial Point Cafe
Jet Runway Cafe Express image

 

Jet Runway Cafe Express

1100 Lee Wagner Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jet Runway Cafe Express
Percent Bakery image

 

Percent Bakery

2904 E COMMERCIAL BAKERY, FORT LAUDERDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Percent Bakery

