Fort Lauderdale sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fort Lauderdale
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
|Create Smoothie (Up to 5)
|$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
|Latte
|$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Laspadas (Davie)
Laspadas (Davie)
2645 S. University Drive, davie
|Popular items
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Large 12" Italian
|$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
More about GoPho
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Popular items
|Seared Brisket Bao Buns
|$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
|Bowls
|$11.00
custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro
|Avocado Wontons
|$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
More about Oasis Lounge
Oasis Lounge
1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|HOT ITALIAN
|$11.00
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga
|$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
|SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn
|$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Gazette
|$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
|French Fry - Parmesan Truffle
|$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Celery Juice
|$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
|Chicken Club
|$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
|Latte
|$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|Sub Bowl
|$6.49
A great way to enjoy the traditional Mr Ms sub you've always loved without the bread
|6" Super (Mixed Italian) Sub
|$5.29
|6" Tuna Salad Sub
|$5.29
More about Lunchroom - North
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|TURKEY CLUB
|$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
|ROOSTER SANDWICH
|$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
|SHORT RIB MELT
|$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
More about Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
|Popular items
|Small 8" Monster
|$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
|Small 8" Italian
|$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
|Large 12" Monster
|$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
More about Broadway Bagels
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|Popular items
|McBagel
|$5.99
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
|2 Eggs Any Style
|$8.99
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
|French Toast Slam
|$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Popular items
|Build your own Omelet
|$12.00
***Certain items subject to additional charge
|Egg'N Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
|Scallion CC
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
6461 Stirling Road, Davie
|Popular items
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
|9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay
|$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
|Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu
|$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
More about Don Pan
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Popular items
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
2221 South University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|LG Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.50
|Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken
|$19.00