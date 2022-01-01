Fort Lauderdale sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Fort Lauderdale

Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

474 N. Federal Hwy., Ft Lauderdale

Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$7.65
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)$11.90
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
Latte$2.55
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
Laspadas (Davie) image

 

Laspadas (Davie)

2645 S. University Drive, davie

Popular items
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Large 12" Italian$11.05
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
GoPho image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Brisket Bao Buns$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
Bowls$11.00
custom bowls served w/ pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, & cilantro
Avocado Wontons$7.00
6pc creamy & savory fried wontons
Oasis Lounge image

 

Oasis Lounge

1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale

Popular items
HOT ITALIAN$11.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.00
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
Popular items
CHICKEN PHO l Pho Ga$15.00
Chicken broth simmered to perfection . A mix of dark and white meat chicken is served with fresh noodles.
SPRING ROLLS l Gỏi Cuốn$6.00
Our spring rolls are filled with pork, shrimps, rice vermicelli, lettuce, fresh herbs, bean sprouts, wrapped in rice paper, and served with peanut hoisin shallot dipping sauce.
Allergy alert: shell fish, peanuts
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
Press Gourmet Sandwiches image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
Popular items
Gazette$9.50
Pesto Goat Cheese, Tomato Bruschetta, Crispy Eggplant, and Balsamic Glaze
French Fry - Parmesan Truffle$5.99
Crispy Fries tossed with White Truffle and Parmesan and topped with Parsley
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Candied Bacon, Ciabatta Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

Popular items
Celery Juice$8.45
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
Chicken Club$11.35
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
Latte$3.95
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
Popular items
Sub Bowl$6.49
A great way to enjoy the traditional Mr Ms sub you've always loved without the bread
6" Super (Mixed Italian) Sub$5.29
6" Tuna Salad Sub$5.29
Lunchroom - North image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchroom - North

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Popular items
TURKEY CLUB$10.00
House made oven roasted turkey, Neuske’s bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and parmesan-herb aioli on toasted ciabatta
ROOSTER SANDWICH$10.00
A crispy chicken breast, banana pepper slaw, sliced jalapeno, avocado, sambal mayo on toasted ciabatta
SHORT RIB MELT$11.00
Short rib, provolone, avocado crema, jalapeno and onion relish, and cilantro on pressed ciabatta
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea) image

 

Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)

233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Popular items
Small 8" Monster$9.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Small 8" Italian$7.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, and Cappicola
Large 12" Monster$13.60
Combo of Roast Beef, Turkey, and Ham on both the top and bottom.
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
Popular items
McBagel$5.99
One egg, two strips or bacon, and melted cheese served on any freshly baked bagel.
2 Eggs Any Style$8.99
Includes your choice of a bagel, bialy or toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, oatmeal or tomatos.
French Toast Slam$12.99
French toast dipped in our homemade batter grilled to golden brown perfection and served with two eggs any style, two crisp bacon strips and two sausage links.
Mitch's Westside Bagels image

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
Popular items
Build your own Omelet$12.00
***Certain items subject to additional charge
Egg'N Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Scallion CC
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image

 

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

6461 Stirling Road, Davie

Popular items
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
fried chicken nuggets with sriracha aioli
9. Tofu/Đậu Hủ Chay$5.95
Sauté tofu, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeños and a topped off with sweet soy dressing
Vietnamese Doughnut/Banh Tieu$1.75
fried sesame seeds doughnut
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Popular items
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Cuban Bowl$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Popular items
LG Cheese$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken$19.00
Percent Bakery image

 

Percent Bakery

2904 E COMMERCIAL BAKERY, FORT LAUDERDALE

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Greek Pastries*

4701 N Federal Hwy, Fort lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (298 reviews)
Popular items
TAKE HOME FAMILY SIZE$9.50
32 OUNCES
BOUGATSA$4.50
TYROPITA (CHEESE PIE)$5.25
