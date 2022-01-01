Fort Lauderdale dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Fort Lauderdale

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Blackened Grouper Sandwich$17.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
Batch, The Cookie Company image

COOKIES

Batch, The Cookie Company

917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Pop Tart (V/GF)$5.14
Vegan Sugar Dough. Filled with Gables Delight Strawberry Jelly. Topped with a Vegan Icing. Finished with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)
Gluten Free Vanilla Dough. Valrhona 55% Dark Chocolate. Roasted Walnuts.
Chip & Twix$4.21
Brown Sugar Dough. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate Chips and Twix. Topped with Melted Twix.
More about Batch, The Cookie Company
The Drunken Taco image

 

The Drunken Taco

201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.95
Fish Tacos$14.95
Blackened Fish Bites$11.95
More about The Drunken Taco
Batch, The Cookie Company image

 

Batch, The Cookie Company

801 S University Dr. G101, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip
Vanilla Dough. Valrhona 55% Dark Chocolate. Maldon Sea Salt.
Cookies N' Cream
Double Chocolate Dough. Filled with a House-Made Oreo Cream Cheese Filling. Dipped in Chocolate Ganache. Topped with Oreo Pieces.
Sugar Sprinkle$4.21
Sugar Dough. Mixed and Topped with Sprinkles.
More about Batch, The Cookie Company
Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL image

 

Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL

920 N Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caj'nFries$3.89
Thin, Crispy, Cajun... #CluckYeah!
Chick’nCone$7.89
Crispy air-fried chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick'nBowl$12.89
The ultimate comfort bowl! A bed of fries, fried chicken and creamy mac & cheese tossed in one of our famous sauces!
More about Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL
Restaurant banner

 

Joyfull

1713 Main St., Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joyfull

